Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai on Saturday morning. This is in connection with the drugs case in relation to which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has also been arrested. NCB has not shared more details regarding the raid on Khatri's house.

Film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's name made headlines last year as well after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Late actor's former manager Shruti Modi had claimed that Imtiyaz Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

Apart from this, one more drug peddler has been detained during a raid by the NCB last night. NCB claimed that he has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan.

Maharashtra | One drug peddler was detained during a raid in the Santa Cruz area last night. He has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan; further questioning underway: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, Mumbai’s magistrate court rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea by calling it ‘not maintainable’. The court further agreed with the NCB that since drugs were seized (even if not recovered from Aryan), a sessions court must hear the matter. Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in the court had argued that the NCB could have investigated all his connections in the days for which he was kept in its custody and that there was no need for judicial custody in the matter. He also reiterated that nothing was found from Aryan Khan when NCB detained him. Aryan Khan will now file a bail application in the Sessions court. For now, Aryan Khan is lodged in Mumbai Arthur Road Jail.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was detained by NCB along with Merchant, Dhamecha and others on October 2 in an alleged rave party. They were arrested the next day.