Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again come under the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) radar over a complaint filed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader against the viral party video that was made at his residence in June last year. However, as opposed to many reports, KJo has been sent a notice and not a summon over the video. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Asks Karan Johar to 'Explain' The Viral Party Video Featuring Big Stars?

A report in Mid-Day mentioned that the NCB acted on the complaint that Sirsa lodged with Maharashtra zonal unit and asked the filmmaker to ‘explain’ the video. The politician had alleged that the celebs seen in the video were consuming drugs at the party and appear high in the video. Also Read - Karan Johar Joins Hands With Bunty Sajdeh’s Talent Management Agency to Launch Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Johar has been asked to submit his reply by today. It is also mentioned that his physical presence is not required and he can send a representative to have the agency’s questions answered. “The NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Singh Sirsa in this regard and was marked to the Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent,” said an NCB official while confirming the news of the notice sent to the director. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Asks Kangana Ranaut to Stop 'Barking' After She Calls Him 'Karan Johar Ka Paltu'

It was in September this year that the SAD leader had reached out to the anti-narcotics agency with his complaint over the alleged drug party hosted by Johar at his residence. The party was attended by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, and Shakun Batra among others.

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

In the same month, the director released an official statement through his social media handles denying all the allegations and maintaining that no drugs were consumed at the party that happened in June at his residence. “I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE,” he wrote in the statement.

The NCB has been probing an alleged Bollywood drug scandal after a few links of the peddlers and celebs emerged during the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.