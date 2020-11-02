The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sent a summons to the employees of KWAAN Talent Agency in the drugs nexus case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The agency manages Deepika Padukone and other leading actors in Bollywood. News agency ANI reported that KWAAN’s employee Karishma Prakash who was earlier questioned by the NCB in the case was still untraceable. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash Applies For Anticipatory Bail After NCB Finds Charas at Her House

Karishma was summoned by the bureau last week after which the officials also conducted a raid at her residence in Versova. They even pasted the copy of the summons on the door of her house. However, neither she was found at her house nor did she respond to the summons. A report in Mid-Day revealed that Karishma has applied for an anticipatory bail in the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai. The report added that NCB had recovered 1.7 gm of charas and two bottles of CBD oil from her residence during the raid and Karishma’s bail plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday. Also Read - Charas Recovered From Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's House, NCB Says She Has Gone Missing

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the employees of KWAAN Talent Agency. Also, Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, who was recently summoned by NCB, has not responded to the summons till now. She is untraceable: NCB official. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Hk7xfeRO6g — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Karishma’s name cropped in the investigation after the agency extracted a few years old WhatsApp chat in which ‘D’, believed to be Deepika Padukone, was asking ‘K’, believed to be Karishma Prakash, for ‘hash’. After the WhatsApp chat surfaced, the NCB called in both Karishma and Deepika for questioning. The new summons was sent to Karishma a few days back after which she went ‘untraceable.’

The NCB officials told the media that Karishma was also named by several drug peddlers who have been arrested or questioned by the agency in the case.