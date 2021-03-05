Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be filing a charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput-related drug case in Special NDPS court today. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others are accused in the case. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Diamond-Studded Wrist Watch is Super Stunning And Super Expensive - Guess The Price

The agency had filed a criminal case against Rhea in August last year. On August 26, the bureau had registered a case under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The NCB got involved in the case right after Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote a letter to the agency after extracting a drugs-related WhatsApp chat between Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha, and Gaurav Arya.

On September 8, after several rounds of questioning, Rhea and her brother were arrested in the case. The NCB had labelled the actor as an 'active member of drug syndicate'. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Along with her, the others accused in the case – Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant were also granted bail by the high court.

In her bail plea, Rhea had made multiple serious allegations against the agency including ‘coercion into making self-incriminatory’ statements, and false implication in the case.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14 last year. After conducting its preliminary investigation, the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide. However, unsatisfied with the Mumbai Police’s probe in the case, the late actor’s family filed a separate case of abetment to suicide against Rhea and others at a police station in Patna. Another case was registered by the ED against Rhea after the allegations of siphoning off the funds. In its investigation, ED got its hand on the actor’s WhatsApp chat about narcotics substances that they forwarded to the concerned bureau and got them involved in the case. The NCB had also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan apart from Rhea in the drugs case.