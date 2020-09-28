Director Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday in the ongoing drugs-related probe in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case, has now alleged said that he was harassed by the agency for a false statement. In his statement to the magistrate, Prasad alleged that the NCB falsely wants to implicate Karan Johar in the case and therefore, they ‘treated him badly’ and arrested him on the basis of a ‘dry cigarette’ in his balcony while searching his residence. Also Read - We Don’t Even Smoke Cigarettes: NCB Shares Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh’s Statement

Prasad added that the zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, clearly told him that they would leave him if he takes Karan Johar's name in his statement which he refused to comply with. Mid-Day quoted him saying, "I was categorically told by zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede in the presence of several other officers that since I was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let me off if I take the names of Karan Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil and say that they consumed drugs. I refused to comply with this, as I don't know any of them personally. Irked by my refusal, Wankhede told me that since I was not cooperating, he would teach me a lesson. He made me sit on the floor next to his chair and then held up his shoe to my face and said that this was my worth."

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who's the lawyer for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said the same. While talking to the daily, he alleged that Prasad was forced to take 'the names of the top celebrities'. He said that the 'NCB is hell-bent on implicating Karan Johar and other people from Dharma Productions' and that's what Prasad's statement also mentions. "Before the proceedings started, I informed the magistrate that Prasad was harassed and blackmailed for the statement. He was also given third-degree torture and treated badly," alleged Maneshinde.

Karan, who’s currently in Goa with his family, released an official statement a few days back mentioning that neither he nor his production company has anything to do with Prasad and Anubhav Chopra who was also questioned by the NCB in the same case. He said that his name and his company are being unnecessarily dragged in the case. Karan clearly mentioned that neither he nor his company can be made responsible for what people do in their ‘personal lives’

Prasad, who now has been sent into a three-day judicial custody, told the media that when the NCB official found that dry cigarette in his balcony, they tried to prove it as a ‘ganja joint’ while there was nothing to suggest the same. “They even prepared a panchnama to that effect despite me protesting against it. Upon my wife’s request, the line ‘believed to be a ganja joint’ was later inserted in the panchnama,” he alleged.

Several celebrities are on the radar of the federal anti-narcotics agency for allegedly being involved in consuming and supplying drugs. Earlier, after their first questioning session during the weekend, the phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were seized by the NCB.