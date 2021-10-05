Is NCB targeting Aryan and SRK?: After Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans and many Bollywood celebs alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is targeting Aryan Khan and his family, the Zonal Director of the anti-narcotics agency released an official statement refuting the reports. Sameer Wankhede, who is considered the master-mind behind the raid that resulted in the arrest of Aryan and a few of his friends, said that the agency is not after any celebrity. He spoke to ETimes and mentioned that among the people they have arrested in the drugs case, only a handful are celebs.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Team Requests Bollywood Celebs to Not Visit Mannat After Aryan Khan's Arrest?

Wankhede said, "We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals."

Earlier, in another interview with the daily, he had said that NCB is not targeting Bollywood and it's a perception created by the media while they cover only 'glamorous' cases. Wankhede also added that they arrest the drug peddlers and suppliers all throughout the year but no one writes about them because no celebrity is involved in those cases.

As part of the latest development in the case, NCB is now questioning the event organiser of the alleged rave party that took place on October 2, Saturday.