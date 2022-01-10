New Delhi: On Monday, the National Commission for Women wrote a letter to Twitter requesting it to block the account of Tamil actor Siddharth who found himself in the middle of a controversy after addressing badminton player Saina Nehwal as ‘subtle cock champion.’ In the letter written by NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma has asked Twitter ‘to immediately block the actor’s account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Ms Nehwal’s post thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity.’Also Read - I Used To Like Him As An Actor But This Was Not Nice: Saina Nehwal On Siddharth's Remark

The action was taken after the entire uproar that kept Twitter busy since Monday morning. Several Twitter users tagged Siddharth, calling his tweet sexist, harassing and a sexual slur intended to outrage the modesty of a national-level athlete who has made the country on more than one occasion. Siddharth’s tweet was made in reference to Nehwal calling PM Modi’s security breach incident an ‘attack on him’ by ‘anarchists’. Her tweet read, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists (sic).” Also Read - Rang De Basanti Actor Siddharth Gets Massively Trolled For Calling Saina Nehwal 'Subtle Cock Champion', Netizens Say 'That's Crass Sexual Slur'

Resharing the shuttler’s tweet, Siddharth wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).” Also Read - Twitter Tests A New Way Of Reacting To Tweets With Photos Or Video

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽 Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

The NCW slammed Siddharth by calling his tweet ‘misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms.’ Read the full letter here:

National Commission for Women chairperson writes to Twitter India “to immediately block actor Siddharth’s tweet on shuttler Saina Nehwal, calls it “misogynist and outrageous.” The actor later said, “Nothing disrespectful was intended, reading otherwise is unfair.” pic.twitter.com/ln6SCBs9fG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Siddharth responded to his tweet creating ruckus on social media. He wrote that his intentions were not to sexually harass someone or insult a woman on a social media platform. “COCK & BULL” That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. (folded hands) (sic).”

“COCK & BULL” That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

Saina, too, condemned the tweet in an interview with News18 and said, “Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments.”

