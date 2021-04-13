Mumbai: Veteran actor Neelima Azeem has had a fabulous repute of work in the industry. And it’s all the more special for her to be the mother of two wonderful and popular actors in Bollywood today – Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. When Neelima looks back and sees her journey as a mother, she recalls the childhood of two special sons who showed their artistic abilities very early in their lives. While speaking to india.com, the veteran actor talked about how blessed and grateful she feels today that she could raise Shahid and Ishaan to become beautiful human beings and even more amazing artistes. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office: Why January Release Like Master Was Better, And How OTT is Not an Option Anymore

Neelima mentioned that the first thing she taught her kids was to be independent and she did that by telling them the importance of struggle to achieve something. “I taught them to be independent. I could have spoon-fed them a little more and maybe that could have been nicer for me and my reputation as a mother. But I taught them to struggle instead… to use buses, trains and struggle it out there. I think that’s what makes them the men they are today. And that’s the reason they were able to carve out their own careers bravely and independently without any help,” she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan on Pavitra Punia, Arrogance, 'Good News', And Love From Fans | Exclusive Interview

The 62-year-old actor added that she also taught both Shahid and Ishaan how to be around women and she’s proud of the way they are today. “Of course, a lot of support was there but I taught them to be gentlemen, and wonderfully graceful with women. Be well-behaved, soft-spoken – all that I taught them. I am absolutely proud of them. They are wonderful human beings and that just makes me feel so proud as a mother and as a human being,” she said.

The veteran actor also spoke about how she observed that both her sons were cut to become actors since their childhood. She explained, “In very early in life, I saw their potential because both of them at different phases in their lives had churned artistic sides of themselves. Shahid had started very young. He did a series when he was seven years old. Ishaan has been performing since his birth I think (laughs). I could see all that rhythm, dabbling, expressions, and their character when they were very young. They could imitate and I could see how they were observing different people. Then I saw them on stage very early in school. They were both early bloomers. Both of them were just 22 when they were on-screen which is very difficult to carry because you need to look like a man. I think they managed that very well (laughs). That’s also because they were telling the stories so honestly with the characters they were playing.”

Neelima was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video movie The Illegal that deals with the story of an Indian immigrant who has to drop out of a film school to support his family in the US.