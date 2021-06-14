Mumbai: On Monday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta’s autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh. During an Instagram interaction between the two divas, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor revealed that when she was writing the book, she realised that during her prime years, she has been without a lover or husband. She further admits having small affairs but accepts that she was ‘lonely’. She also recalled being on the verge of getting married to one man, but called off the wedding ‘last minute’. Neena and cricketer Vivian Richards has a daughter together, Masaba Gupta. Also Read - As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita's Role

Neena told Kareena, "In fact, while I was writing the book, I realised in my prime years I have been without a lover or husband. Because I came here, then small affairs, nothing really materialised. Basically, I was all alone. Even with Vivian, he was far away, he had his own life. We met very seldom."

She recalled that she was on a verge of getting married to one man but he canceled the wedding last minute when she was shopping for clothes. "Till today I don't know, that happened. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He's going to read, he's alive, he's happily married. He has children", she added.

She said that people say she lived her life on her own terms but as per her, she never did. “People say I lived my life on my own terms. Actually, I never did. Wherever I went wrong, I accepted it and moved forward. I wanted to have a normal husband, children, my in-laws. When I see other people I do feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become alcoholic, because what I wanted I did not get”, she said.

Talking about the autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ will trace Neena Gupta’s journey from her initial days when she was a student at the National School of Drama (NSD), her personal life, love affair with cricketer Vivian Richards and their daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her successful second innings in Bollywood. It will also address issues such as film industry politics, the casting couch, and what it takes for a young actor to survive in the entertainment industry without a godfather.

Masaba Gupta was the love child of actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards, who was dating in the 1980s. Today, while Vivian Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. However, the two remain to be very good friends.