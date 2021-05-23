Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has added another feather to her cap as she is all set to launch her autobiography titled ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. Taking to Instagram, she shared her excitement as she got her hands on the first sample copy. Sharing the cover of her autobiography, she announced her autobiography. She also shared a video in which she is happily showing the first sample copy that she had received. She said in the video that she is extremely happy to look at the book for the first time and that she is thrilled about the launch. She concluded by thanking her fans. Also Read - Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Neena Gupta Steals The Show as Arjun Kapoor Brings Home on Wheels From Pak to India

Watch Here:

A couple of days ago, Neena Gupta posted a video and said, “Last year in the lockdown, I wrote my autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, when we are sad, when we are anxious, maybe my book will help you tide some of the tough days.”

Talking about the autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ will trace Neena Gupta’s journey from her initial days when she was a student at the National School of Drama (NSD), her personal life, love affair with cricketer Vivian Richards and their daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her successful second innings in Bollywood. Masaba Gupta was the love child of actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards, who were dating in the 1980s. Today, while Viv Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. However, the two remain to be very good friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Arjun Kapoor starrer Sardar Ka Grandson and was appreciated for her performance.