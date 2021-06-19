Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta has recently launched her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. In the book, she has opened up about many incidents about what Hindi film industry, her pregnancy, and much more. An excerpt from her autobiography read about an incident when she was asked to wear a ‘heavily padded bra’ for the ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ song, which also featured Madhuri Dixit. Also Read - Neena Gupta Shares Casting Couch Experience, When Producer Asked ‘Aren't You Going to Spend Night Here’

Neena Gupta recalled that she was put in a ‘tribal Gujarati outfit’ and was sent to Subhash Ghai, who rejected her look at first. In the excerpt shared by Zoom, she wrote, “They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch Bharo.’ I was so embarrassed. In my opinion, he was referring to my choli and stating that it needed to be filled. It wasn’t anything personal, I knew. He had visualised something …bigger for the rendition. I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director.” Also Read - Neena Gupta Recalls She Was Called 'Behenji', 'Shameless' in Same Breath, Her Traditional-Modern Ideology 'Confused' People

She added, “When I first heard the song, I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn’t so keen anymore. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn’t do it.” Also Read - Neena Gupta Reveals To Kareena Kapoor Khan She Was on Verge of Getting Married, But He Canceled Wedding At Last Minute

She also opened up about experiencing the casting couch. She mentioned in her book that she got a call from a South film producer to meet him. After she completed the day’s work, she decided to meet him as he was staying at a nearby hotel in Mumbai. When the producer asked her to come in his room, she wrote, “My basic instinct told me to not go upstairs. That I should ask him to come down to the lobby instead. So, what’s my role, sir?’ I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. ‘The heroine’s friend,’ he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. ‘Ok … I have to go now, sir’ I said, ‘My friends are waiting for me.’….’Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren’t you going to spend the night here?’ Suddenly, I felt like someone had just poured a bucket of ice water on my head. Khoon sookh gaya.” She said that the producer pushed her bag in her arms and told her that she wasn’t being forced to do anything, following which she ran out of the room.

She also revealed that when she was expecting her daughter Masaba Gupta with the former cricketer Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik told Neena to not worry about her child’s birth out of wedlock. The filmmaker had told him, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

Talking about the autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ traces Neena Gupta’s journey from her initial days when she was a student at the National School of Drama (NSD), her personal life, love affair with cricketer Vivian Richards and their daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her successful second innings in Bollywood. It will also address issues such as film industry politics, the casting couch, and what it takes for a young actor to survive in the entertainment industry without a godfather.