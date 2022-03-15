Neena Gupta viral video: Actor Neena Gupta tried to school the trolls with her latest video on the internet. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which she could be seen asking people not to judge anyone on the basis of his/her clothes. She said people often think that those who wear ‘sexy’ outfits are considered useless. Neena highlighted how she was wearing an outfit like that in the video but she has an MPhil in Sanskrit and she has achieved a lot of other things in life.Also Read - Masaba Masaba 2's Poster: Queen of Fashion Promises Double The Drama With Neena Gupta

Seen wearing a grey top with a plunging neckline in the video, she says, “Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pahante hain, jaise ki maine abhi pahne hai – wo aise hi hote hain, bekar ke. Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kujh kia hua hai. To kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo (I wanted to post this video to talk about people who think that those who wear sexy clothes, like the one I am wearing right now, are useless. Let me tell you that I have done an MPhil in Sanskrit. I have achieved other things in my life as well. So, don’t judge anyone on the basis of their clothes. All you trolls out there, get this!).” Also Read - 'Don’t Call Me Buddhi': Neena Gupta Gives Daughter Masaba Tips For The Year 2022

Watch Neena Gupta’s latest viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Also Read - 'Age Ke Hisab Se Chalo Madam!' Neena Gupta Trolled For Wearing Shorts While Visiting Gulzar, Responds Like Boss

The video received a lot of comments on Instagram. While a few users complimented Neena Gupta for speaking against the trolls, a few appreciated her way of addressing the trolls. One user wrote, “Itne pyaar se kabhi kisine trolls ko daanta nahi hoga. You are too sweet (sic),” another user tweeted, “itne pyaar se dhamki sanskrit wale hi kar saktey hai (sic).”

The actor is popular for speaking out on social media in the most interesting way possible. She recently shared a video from the airport where she had to struggle to catch her flight due to the chaotic state of affairs. On the work front, the actor has been promoting her book, Sach Kahun Toh. She was last seen in Ranveer Singh’s 83 in a small role. Neena has got Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye in her pipeline.