Neetu Kapoor birthday inside pics and videos: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on Friday and she celebrated her special day with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani in London. Several inside pictures from her cozy birthday celebration are now trending on social media in which she is seen cutting a chocolate cake in the presence of family members and close friends.

Apart from Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahani, designer Manish Malhotra, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji also attended Neetu's 64th birthday party in London. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were missing from the celebrations though. The newly married couple is busy with their work commitments. While Ranbir has Shamshera lined up for release, Alia is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in London.

Neetu, who was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, looks lovely in all the pictures from her birthday party. The actress wears a basic black and white outfit for her special day and keeps her hair simple and blow-dried. Riddhima too carries a sleek look in a blue top with subtle diamond jewellery.

Check out pictures and videos from Neetu Kapoor’s 64th birthday celebration here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

Riddhima took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party last night. In one photo, Neetu is seen posing with a glass in her hand and in another, she is seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake.

Earlier this week, the veteran actress was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport where she was quizzed about going to London to see her daughter-in-law Alia. However, she maintained that her bahu is busy with a shoot and she’ll be spending the time with her daughter Riddhima. Our best wishes to Neetu Kapoor on her birthday!