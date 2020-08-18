Actor Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with a romantic comedy film starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Neetu and Anil Kapoor will be playing the role of parents in the upcoming romantic-drama. The film will be helmed by Raj Mehta which also marks the second collaboration of Kiara with the director. The film will reportedly for on the floors around October-end or early-November and is currently in the scripting stage. Also Read - Varun Dhawan And Parineeti Chopra Demand CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput as Bollywood Finally Comes Together

A source close to the development said, "It's a script that Raj and his writing partner Rishabh Sharma have been working on for a while now. The untitled film is a romantic dramedy and should go on the floors around October-end or early-November." The source also revealed that it will not be a sequel to Good Newwz and that the story is set in North India.

Varun and Kira were supposed to work together in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele but the film was shelved due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, after Rishi Kapoor’s demise, she is spending time with her children and often shares pictures of their family gathering. Fans are excited to watch Neetu back on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, Neetu was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam (2013). On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has Coolie No 1 and Sriram Raghavan’s Fil Ekkis, which is based on the journey of 1971 war hero Arun Kheterpal.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Mr Lele.