Neetu Kapoor viral video from Ranbir-Alia engagement: The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding is on everybody’s mind today. The couple will be tying the knot at the former’s bungalow Vastu on Thursday in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Wednesday, the couple had their pre-wedding festivities with Mehendi and Sangeet taking place at the RK house. While it seemed like a fun-filled event with Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the family taking the limelight, it was also an emotional moment for many celebs.Also Read - Ranbir Alia Wedding Day Live Updates: Ladkiwale-Ladkewale Reach Vastu For Haldi And Chooda Ceremony; Shaadi Today

As per a report published in Bollywood Life, Neetu Kapoor broke down during the Mehendi and the Sangeet ceremony thinking of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, who always wanted Ranbir-Alia to tie the knot in a grand manner. Neetu has been extremely delighted to have Alia as the new Kapoor bahu in the family. In a video that’s going viral since Wednesday night, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani spoke highly of Alia and how she’s the sweetest person ever. Also Read - Why Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor Are Marrying on April 14? Know Two Big Reasons

Check the viral video of Neetu Kapoor from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

The wedding is definitely a big emotional event for the Kapoor family. Earlier while speaking to ETimes, filmmaker Subhash Ghai had revealed that Rishi Kapoor wanted Ranbir-Alia to get married in December 2020 but life had other plans. That’s exactly what got Neetu Kapoor and the other members of the Kapoor family as they saw Ranbir finally fulfilling his father’s dream.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot with Punjabi wedding rituals at Vastu. The couple is expected to take the pheras around 2 pm today and there will be a Baraat procession too. Check this space for all the LIVE UPDATES on Ranbir-Alia’s wedding!