Neetu Kapoor mehendi design for Ranbir-Alia wedding: Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mom, Neetu Kapoor is the most excited person in the family as her son is getting married today. On Wednesday, the families organised an intimate Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies for Ranbir and Alia Bhatt that was attended by the family members and the close friends of the couple. Various reports also suggested that Neetu Kapoor broke down at the ceremony as she missed her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, who wanted to see Ranbir and Alia getting married by the end of 2020. Adding more to the emotions, the new mom-in-law gave a glimpse of her Mehendi on social media.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Style-File From Ranbir-Alia's Wedding is Full of Grace, Guess The Price of Her Suit - See Pics

Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her Mehendi with ‘Rishi’ written on her palm. The beautiful henna design showed meticulously drawn flowers and ‘Rishi’ written on the back of the index finger. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Goes Emotional Seeing Ranbir as Dulha, Misses Rishi Kapoor at Mehndi Ceremony

Check a closer look at Neetu Kapoor’s Mehendi design:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Tashan (@bollywood_tashan)

Also Read - Why Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor Are Marrying on April 14? Know Two Big Reasons

Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating each other for a few years, have decided to take the plunge at an intimate wedding ceremony today in the presence of their close friends and family members. The Punjabi wedding ceremony is expected to be followed by a grand reception at one of the Taj properties in Mumbai where the who’s who of the film fraternity is expected to arrive and wish Alia-Ranbir the best for their future.

Both Alia and Ranbir are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits on their big day, followed by Manish Malhotra’s designs at their reception. Watch this space for all the LIVE UPDATEs on Ranbir-Alia’s wedding!