Neetu Kapoor misses her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after his sudden demise. Now, she is going through all the throwback pictures from their outings and the time they have spent together with each other. Reminiscing one such family outing, she took to Instagram to share a family picture featuring Rishi, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor and Samara. Also Read - Neil Nitin Mukesh on Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 'He Was Like a Father Figure, Papa Misses His Chintu'

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.” (sic) Also Read - Anil Kapoor Shares 'Happiest Moments' With Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Debut Film Premiere Saawariya

Earlier, Riddhima uploaded a picture featuring Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Samara as they pose happily for a groupie. With just a heart in the caption, she perfectly summed up a summery afternoon.

A few days ago, the family organised a prayer meeting on the 13th day of his demise at their residence. The prayer was attended by Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima, Alia Bhatt and extended family members including Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain, and Anissa Malhotra.

During his last days, the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with leukemia.