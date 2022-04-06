Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Ad Shoot: Actor Neetu Kapoor who is an avid Instagram user posted a selfie with her son Ranbir Kapoor from an ad shoot. As the mother-son duo smiled in the selfie, Neetu mentioned it was from an ad shoot. The veteran actor captioned the picture as she wrote, “Ad shoot with my “ jaane Jigar “ ( heartbeat) ❤️🤩.” Neetu and Ranbir have earlier shared screen space in Abhinav Kashyap’s 2013 comedy caper Besharam which also starred Neetu’s husband and Ranbir’s father Late Rishi Kapoor.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Always Wanted to Marry Ranbir Kapoor And These Throwback Videos are Proof- Watch

Fans have been showering Neetu Kapoor with heart emojis for her workout and Yoga pictures, family get-togethers and travel posts on her Instagram handle. The actor is quite popular among netizens for her fun Insta posts and captions. Neetu has been quite active on social media ever since her actor husband Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise in April 2020. Recently, Rishi Kapoor‘s last film Sharmaji Namkeen released on Amazon Prime. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Host a Bachelor Party at Home And Here's The Guest List

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen with ladylove Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra produced by Karan Johar. The actor will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor. Neetu will next be seen in Dharma Productions Jug Jug Jiyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhavan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

The Kapoors have been quite in the news ever since rumour mills have been rife with Ranbir-Alia’s wedding in April 2022. Although the speculations are at their peak, neither of the families have given any confirmation on the wedding date. Recently, when Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor was asked about the same the latter denied the reports.