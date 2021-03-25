Mumbai: On Rishi Kapoor’s 11th-month prayer meet, his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor shared a never-seen-before video of herself taking a stroll with the late actor in New York City. The video shows a smiling Neetu recording her husband as he hums a song with a splendid view of the night sky in the city. The caption on Neetu’s post read, “Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC 🙏🌸” (sic) Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Puts 'Nazar Ka Kala Tika' on Neetu Kapoor in The Sweetest Gesture - Viral Video

The video made both the fans and the colleagues of Rishi Kapoor go emotional. Several members of the industry including Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sophie Choudry, Adaa Khan, and Ridhima Pandit among others took to the comment section to remember the late actor, and shower love on Neetu. While Kher wrote, “फिर तेरी कहानी याद आई। ❤️”, Ekta Kapoor put many heart emojis on the post.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling leukemia. The actor is survived with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahani.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the reality show Indian Idol 12 to celebrate the legacy of her husband and their chemistry from various movies of the ’70s and the ’80s. The promo of the show in which Neetu is seen asking all to not go emotional rather celebrate her husband’s work – is now going viral on social media.