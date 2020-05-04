Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s evergreen love story is an inspiration to many couple’s out there. They fell in love on the sets of their film and went on to marry each other and have two children – Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. Now, Rishi and Neetu’s interview with Simi Garewal is going on the internet where Neetu says that Rishi could never impress anyone but her. In the video, she says that Rishi is a brat and he cannot be romantic or have an affair. She says that even when the girl will be like hey what’s up, he’ll flinch and she will run away. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Thanks Doctors, Nurses, Brothers of HN Reliance Hospital Foundation Who Worked on Rishi Kapoor’s Treatment in an Emotional Note

In another interview, Neetu opened up about the turbulence in their relationship. She revealed that although she found a reason to give up on Rishi every day, she never left him because of all the good qualities he had. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Last Rites Videos: Actor Ashes Immersed in Banganga Tank With Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima And Alia in Attendance

In 2018, the Bobby actor Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019 and Neetu stood by him in the tough times. On Sunday, his family immersed his ashes in Banganga tank. The last rites were performed by son Ranbir Kapoor and was attended by wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhimi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram Lifelong relationship Friendship .. A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Feb 7, 2020 at 11:37am PST



The Karz actor passed away on April 30 at the age of 67. Rishi Kapoor’s last rites was performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium with only close family members and immediate relatives in attendance who paid him the last respects.

He was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and he suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.