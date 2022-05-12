Neetu Kapoor Says ‘Mere Bahu Ke Peeche Kyun Pada Hai’ to Paparazzi in Viral Video- Watch

Neetu Kapoor Viral Video: Fans love how veteran actor Neetu Kapoor engages with paparazzi outside the set of her show or near the vanity van. With the paparazzi following her everywhere and asking about her new bahu (daughter-in-law) Alia Bhatt every time, Neetu keeps saying all nice things about Alia. Recently on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, when Neetu was papped in a yellow outfit and gorgeous necklace, a pap asked her about on-screen daughter-in-law from her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Pap asked Neetu how is her on-screen bahu Kiara Advani. Neetu laughed first and gave a cute reply. Even, Kiara responded to the same.Also Read - Netizens Can't Tell The Difference Between Alia Bhatt And Her Doppelganger. Watch Viral Video

Neetu Kapoor said, "Tu mere bahu ke peeche kyu pada hain yaar!" (Why are you after my daughter-in-law?) To this, the paparazzo replied, "Bahu achi lagti hain", further adding, "Bhale wo Alia ji ho ya Kiara ji ho". Neetu Kapoor smiled and walked for walk.

Kiara Advani, who plays Neetu's daughter-in-law in Jug Jug Jeeyo, shared the video and reacted on the same. "Mine and everyone's favourite Mom-inLaw @neetu54 aunty #jugjuggjeeyo", wrote Kiara

Neetu Kapoor, who judges a dance reality show, stepped out today to shoot its first episode earlier today. She interacted with the paparazzi and also posed for them.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is also making the right noise, already. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Kohli and Manish Paul. The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022.