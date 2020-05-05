The sad demise of Rishi Kapoor had sent shock waves across the country and Neetu Kapoor’s strength and bravery to take the pain of her personal loss is commendable. Now, she has been thanking everyone who extended their support during Rishi’s two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Taking to Instagram, she shared a long post thanking Ambani family and ‘for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time’. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Would Have Wanted People to Fight Over Giving a Shoulder to His Bier, Says Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of them along with Mukesh and Nita Ambani and wrote an emotional post. It reads, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we've gathered our thoughts over the past few days we've also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time."

"Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir, and the entire Kapoor Family", she added.

Take a look at the post here:



In 2018, the Bobby actor Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019 and Neetu stood by him in the tough times. On Sunday, his family immersed his ashes in Banganga tank. The last rites were performed by son Ranbir Kapoor and was attended by wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhimi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt.