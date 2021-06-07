Mumbai: Actor Neetu Kapoor often remembers her late husband Rishi Kapoor by sharing heart-warming pictures featuring the late actor. On Monday, Neetu took to Instagram to share ‘ironical picture’ where she is having a ‘birds-eye view’ whenever Rishi spoke. Well, her expressions do sum up her caption. In the photo, she can be seen sitting beside Rishi Kapoor and it seems the photo is from an award function. While Neetu can be seen clad in a black outfit, Rishi can be seen suited up in grey teamed up with a yellow shirt. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch

She captioned it, “This was me having a birds-eye view on every time he spoke quite an ironical pic.” Also Read - Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Funny Tweets by Chintu Prove he Had The Best Sense of Humour

On Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary, Neetu shared a priceless throwback picture. She wrote, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on ..#rishikapoor”.

During his last days, the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and his wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Jug Jug Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.