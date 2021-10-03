Mumbai: Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy. Angad took to Instagram sharing the news and dropped an adorable picture with his wife Neha Dhupia. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby” title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” he wrote.Also Read - Neha Dhupia Reveals How She Struggles To Get Work During Her Second Pregnancy: 'Filmmakers Dropped Me From Projects'

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Angad’s post and congratulated the Bollywood couple. While Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations to both of you,” comedian Sunil Grover wrote, “Vadhauyaaan veer ji. God bless.” Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani Are Engaged? Neha Dhupia's Latest Post Suggests So

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Also Read - Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia Plays Pregnant Cop in RSVP's Movie ‘A Thursday’ - Bold And Rare!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May 2018 and welcomed their baby girl Mehr the same year.

Neha Dhupia had announced her second pregnancy in July this year. She had shared the news of her pregnancy with a picture in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Took us 2 days to come with a caption…The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare.” Angad Bedi also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “New Home production coming soon. Waheguru mehr kare,” Neha had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will be next seen in A Thursday along with Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia and Maya Sarao.