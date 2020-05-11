Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their second anniversary along with their little munchkin Mehr amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a slew of pictures from their home celebrations where they can be seen cutting the anniversary cake as Neha gives a peck on Angad’s cheek. In the photos, Mehr can be seen in her mom’s arms as they feed cake to each other. Also Read - Neha Dhupia's 'Fan Moment' And Angad Bedi's Fun Video With Daughter Mehr as She Turns 17-months Old is All New Parents Ever!

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Lockdown celebrations … #mothersday and #weddinganniversary … #family #satnamwaheguru.” (sic) Also Read - Neha Dhupia Once Again Speaks on MTV Roadies Controversy, Says 'She's Still Being Trolled'

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, wishing each other on their second wedding anniversary, she shared a glamorous picture of them clad in black outfits. She captioned it, “Happy anniversary my love … to two years of togetherness 💕… “Angad is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a suport system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one…it’s my choice.” #thosewhoknowknow #nehaangad 📸 @thememoryalbum.” (sic)



Replying to the adorable post, Angad commented, “I love you always @nehadhupia happy anniversary gallan khat teh kaloollan jaada.” (sic)

Likewise, Angad shared the similar picture and captioned it, “Love… @nehadhupia @thememoryalbum_ #happyanniversary #happymothersday.” (sic)



Neha and Angad tied the knot in a private Sikh wedding ceremony in 2018. Following that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot. Neha and Angad gave birth to Mehr in November 2018.