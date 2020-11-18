Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have poured their hearts out as their daughter Mehr turns two-years-old today. Well, it is a happy, happy day for the parents and why shouldn’t it be? The couple is pouring all their love for their little bundle of joy and has touched million hearts with their adorable posts. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao Recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's Iconic Scene From DDLJ | WATCH

While Neha Dhupia gave life advice to daughter Mehr. In the post, she wished that she be always curious, sing even if she doesn't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies and spread joy wherever she goes. Sharing some perfect throwback memories from their Maldives trip, she wrote, "Our little baby girl may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies 🦋 , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! 🦁 #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold. (sic)"



While, Angad thanks Mehr for choosing them as her parents. He wrote, “Today at 11:25 am you were born to us..Happy birthday to our baby girl “Mehr” she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. @nehadhupia #satnamwaheguru forever grateful. (sic)”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married each other at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018 and in the same year, they welcomed their daughter Mehr.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the short film Devi starring Kajol. She currently hosts her talk show No Filter Neha Season 5. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He also stars in Mum Bhai which streams on Zee5 and ALTBalaji.