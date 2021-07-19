Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took to social media announcing that she is expecting her second child with her husband Angad Bedi.Also Read - Raj Kaushal Dies: Divya Dutta, Boman Irani, Rohit Bose And Other Celebs Mourn His Shocking Demise

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram sharing a picture and the news with her fans. In the picture, Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump as poses for the camera with her husband Angad and daughter Mehr. While Neha looks gorgeous in a black dress, Angad decided to wear a black shirt and trousers. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption…The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare." Angad Bedi also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "New Home production coming soon. Waheguru mehr kare."

Fans and friends flooded the comment section of Neha's post with warm wishes. A number of celebrities including Farah Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Varun Sood, Ananya Panday, Huma S Qureshi and others congratulated Angad and Neha. While Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations Neha, Angad and Meher 💖," Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart emojis as well. Neha's friend and tennis player Sania Mirza also congratulated the couple.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May 2018 and welcomed their baby girl Mehr the same year.

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films including Singh Is Kinng and Hindi Medium among others. She also hosted reality show Roadies. Whereas, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Congratulations, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi!