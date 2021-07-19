Mumbai: Actor Neha Dhupia and her husband-actor Angad Bedi on Monday announced their second pregnancy with an adorable family picture featuring their little daughter Mehr. However, the journey so far for the couple has been a rollercoaster ride with Angad testing positive for Covid-19 in the initial months of her pregnancy.Also Read - Neha Dhupia Announces Her Second Pregnancy With Hubby Angad Bedi With Adorable Pic, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood And Others Congratulate

Speaking with HT, Neha shared, "Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It's always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you're pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period."

She also said that she would want to do a bundle of things differently when she becomes a mother again. Neha further talked about her experience with the second pregnancy, "The second pregnancy has been different. I've got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body react to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn't make it easier."

She also confessed that the whole pandemic situation overwhelms her sometimes and she and Angad are ‘treading on with caution a little more this time than before’. She was quoted as saying, “We’ve been treading on with caution a little more this time than before. And mostly staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and gearing her up and the home for the baby. The one thing that overwhelms me is the world we’re living in. There’s a lot of uncertainty that goes into your head, like are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not. But as a mum, you always have that in our mind, if you’re good enough. These are some of the questions that overwhelm you.”

Talking about Angad’s reaction, she said, “It was full of excitement and joy. It’s between amazed, amused, and happy. We looked at each other [and realised] that this is what we wanted and we got.”

Neha also shared that her daughter Mehr knows that she’s going to be a big sister but she has to deal with making Mehr understand how to share everything. She said, “Kids are very intuitive. I also show her little babies and tell her that she’ll have a sibling soon. She has kept a pet name for the baby and I make sure she does rub on my belly and is aware. She’s padded with so much love between her grandparents and her parents that we also have to prepare her that she’d have to share everything, including mummy and daddy time. That’s something which is going to be hard for us to prepare her for.”