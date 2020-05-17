Actor Neha Dhupia says as a working mom, she has tons of duties and she’s working out regularly to find her balance. In her latest interview with Times of India, Neha talked about taking care of her two-year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and how she believes in co-parenting with husband Angad Bedi. Neha said she’s working from home these days and performing her judging duties for popular MTV show Roadies. The actor has to be there for the audition in front of her laptop screen from 4 pm to 7 pm on alternate days and that’s the most crucial time for her because that’s when she has to juggle both the worlds. Also Read - Neha Dhupia's 'Fan Moment' And Angad Bedi's Fun Video With Daughter Mehr as She Turns 17-months Old is All New Parents Ever!

In her interaction, Neha talked about an incident in which her daughter started crying while she was in the middle of an audition. The former Miss India said she ran to see why Mehr was crying so bad and found out it was nothing but a call to the washroom. Neha said that’s how a life of working mom looks like where even though she’s concentrating on work and fulfilling all her duties as a professional, a part of her is still with her kid. The actor went on to say that a mom’s heart is always thinking about her kid and the things she would need in the time when her mother is away for work. Also Read - Neha Dhupia Once Again Speaks on MTV Roadies Controversy, Says 'She's Still Being Trolled'

Neha was quoted saying, “There is no taking away from the fact that when a mother is working from home, her head is always there in her child and the child always knows that the mother is there and always accessible. So, recently in the middle of the live auditions, I heard my daughter cry so I had to run away and go inside and see what happened and it was nothing, it was just a call to go to the washroom.” Also Read - News of Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy Before Marriage With Angad Bedi Shocked Her Parents, Mom Suffered Nosebleed - Read Details

She complimented Angad for being the best husband who understands the need of the hour and is always on his toes to help his dear wife. Neha said they have a time-plan that they follow diligently to make sure Mehr is safe and happy all the time. Well, raising a child is a task, and Neha-Angad are setting a brilliant example at that!