Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared new pictures from their Sangeet and ring ceremonies on Instagram today. The newlyweds have returned to Mumbai after having a fantastic wedding weekend in Delhi and Punjab. And now, they are treating their fans every day with a set of new pictures from their wedding functions. On Friday morning, both Neha and Rohanpreet took to Instagram to post lovely photos in which they were seen dressed in gorgeous outfits by leading fashion designers. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Anita Dongre Lehenga From Sangeet Costs Rs 3,22,000 - How Stunning She Looks in Pink!

In one of the pictures, Neha and Rohanpreet could be seen kissing each other and that click has garnered all the more love from the fans. Both the singers look head over heels in love with each other and that photo speaks volumes of their beautiful chemistry. Neha has also changed her Instagram profile bio to ‘Mrs Singh’. Check this out: Also Read - Lo Ho Gayi Sikhni! Rohanpreet Singh Calls Neha Kakkar His ‘Sikhni’ As He Shares Mesmerising Wedding Pictures

Neha and Rohanpreet had a lot of fun at their wedding functions. Before the Sangeet and the ring ceremony, the duo had their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. Several photos and videos are being shared widely on social media ever since #NehuPreet got hitched.

For her Sangeet, Neha wore a sparkling pink coloured lehenga by Anita Dongre. She wore another stunning lehenga by the same designer for her Mehendi ceremony while for the Anand Karaj ceremony, she turned into a Sabyasachi bride by wearing a pale pink lehenga. For the traditional Hindu wedding, Neha wore an all red Falguni-Shane Peacock lehenga and another exquisite number by the designer duo at her wedding reception in Punjab.

Neha and Rohanpreet look absolutely cute together. We wish them the best for life!