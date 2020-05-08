Singer Neha Kakkar has got another world record to her name. She has now emerged as the second most-watched female star on YouTube after Cardi B. The singer shared the list of the top 10 female artistes on YouTube in 2019 that mentioned her name. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Starts ‘Move On Challenge’ to Get Over Ex-Boyfriends, Netizens Want to See Himansh Kohli’s Reaction

The list had Cardi B on top with 4.8 billion views while Neha stood on second with 4.5 billion views. Karol G with 4.2 billion views and BLACKPINK with 4 billion views came third and fourth, respectively. Ariana Grande got the fifth spot on the list with 3.7 billion views. Other international stars namely Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Becky G, and Selena Gomez also joined the list.

Neha is already one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with 37 million followers. While sharing her latest achievement on Instagram, she wrote, "Can't be more thankful!!!! ♥ Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar .@youtube @youtubeindia." (sic)

Neha has crooned to various hit Bollywood numbers in the recent past. The singer also co-judged a reality show Indian Idol 11 with Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik and impressed the audience with her appearance on the small screen. She is now gearing up for her new single with brother Tony Kakkar. Produced by T-Series, it’s titled Bheegi Bheegi. The singer also recently collaborated with B Praak.