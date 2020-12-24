Playback singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar enjoy a humongous fan following on the internet. After giving back to back hits this year with Nehu Da Vyay and Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Neha has added another feather in her cap. Neha has ranked No 1 Artist in the list of ‘Gaana Playback 2020.’ Also Read - Khyaal Rakhya Kar BTS Video: Neha Kakkar Enjoys Pani Puri As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Says ‘Kick Mara’

Neha took to social media to share this celebratory news with her fans. She wrote, “No.1 Artist OMG Insaneee!!! 😍🥰💪🏼🙏🏼 Thank you @gaana & @saikat3000 Sir!🤗🙌🏼” Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Song ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’ Garners Over 13 Million Views Within Hours of Release, Trends No. 1 on YouTube

Check out the post: Also Read - Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Pregnancy Song is Out, It Has a Different Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)



Soon after Neha’s post, husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh’s comment on his wife’s Instagram post-win hearts on the internet. He commented, “My Queen Ruling the charts.. Becoming No.1 in the Male Dominated industry! 💪🏻🙌🏻 Nehu You are actually God’s Most Favourite Child. Touchwood!! And ofcourse it’s because of Your Hardwork and Humungous Talent 😍😍 I Love You Jiiii 👸🏻🥰🥰❤️❤️😘🤗🤗😇😇 (sic)

This is not the first thing Neha has been acknowledged for her contribution to the music industry. She ranked second in the list of ‘Most viewed artist on YouTube’. She ranks second followed by Cardi B. Neha was followed by artists – Karol G, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Marila Mendonca, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Becky J, and Selena Gomez.