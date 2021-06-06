Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar turned 33-years-old today. This her first birthday with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and he left no stone unturned to make her birthday a memorable one. Taking to Instagram, he shared a new set of pictures from her birthday celebrations. In the photos, the much-in-love couple can be seen being all mushy as they twin in black. With beautiful decoration with pink balloons and multi cakes seen at the backdrop, the couple is all set to enjoy the evening. Also Read - ‘Itna Zyada Pyaar’! Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Million Dollars Birthday Gifts By Hubby Rohanpreet Singh

While Neha looked ravishing in a deep-neckline black top teamed up with matching pants and bold red lipstick, Rohanpreet compliments her in a black shirt and ripped denim. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “our First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. 🥰 Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen. (sic)” Also Read - New Pics From Neha Kakkar's Birthday Party, Singer Says 'Rohu ne Mujhe Zindagi Di Hai'

Earlier today, Rohanpreet shared an endearing post dedicated to Neha on her birthday. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing happily with each other. He wrote, “Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar…Today is your birthday…Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… Aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I have been taking care of you all this while. I will do it more in the future. You look lovely in every way. I promise I will keep you happy).”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married last year in Delhi on October 24. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya.