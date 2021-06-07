Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar, who turned 33-years-old on Sunday, was flooded with birthday gifts from husband Rohanpreet Singh. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, she shared a slew of pictures flaunting her million dollars of birthday gifts. In the photos, she can be seen sitting on the couch and unveiling the gifts, gifted by husband Rohanpreet. She can be seen clad in a sheer black dress teamed up with subtle makeup and wavy hairdo. Also Read - New Pics From Neha Kakkar's Birthday Party, Singer Says 'Rohu ne Mujhe Zindagi Di Hai'

In one of the pictures, she can be seen flaunting Louis Vuitton sling bag and her espressions are unmissable. In another picture, she flaunts her new iPhone 12 as she looks happily towards Rohanpreet. Soon, after that she can be seen planting a kiss on Rohanpreet’s cheeks and hugging him. In the last photo, Rohanpreet can be seen carrying all the birthday gifts for his ‘queen’ Neha. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Birthday Celebrations Inside Pics: Rohanpreet Singh Shares Mushy Photos With His 'Queen'

Neha revealed that Rohanpreet bought her every single thing she was craving for despite Covid-19 lockdown. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “He brought me every single thing I was craving for!!!! Even after knowing the fact that stores aren’t open, deliveries are difficult, what not.. Still he managed to get me all this.. Upar se itneeee zyada Pyar ke sath Gifts diye hain mujhe 🎁😍 Rohu baby I LOVE YOU!” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Receives Love Letter, Basket of Food Items From Rohanpreet Singh, Her Reaction is Unmissable

Check Photos Here:

Earlier today, Neha shared loved-up photos from her last night’s birthday celebrations. While Neha looked ravishing in a deep-neckline black top teamed up with matching pants and bold red lipstick, Rohanpreet compliments her in a black shirt and ripped denim.She wrote, “My 1st Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh I can’t tell you all whaaaaat he’s given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi It was Indeed My Besttttest Birthday EVER!!!!!! Thank you almighty God!”

“And now about the people who’ve invested their precious time in creating Posts for Me. My Friends, My Family, My Wellwishers and Specially My Everything MY #NeHearts. Just wanted to let you all know that it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to leave a Comment on Everyone’s post and I DONT let my team reply on my behalf coz that would be cheating. Also people who tried calling, I had switched my Phone Off since everybody was calling But You Must know that I’ve been seeing all My Birthday Posts, Messages and I have No words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. But since that’s the only word to express our Gratitude, I Must Thank Each one of YOU”, she added.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married last year in Delhi on October 24. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya.