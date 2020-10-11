Singer Neha Kakkar shared a slew of pictures in gorgeous ethnic wear and used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah, which has sent her fans into a frenzy and giving a spark to her wedding rumours. As per the reports, Neha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime friend and boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh by October end. Also Read - Who is Neha Kakkar’s Boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh? Know Everything About Him

In the photos, Neha is seen clad in fuchsia and gold ethnic wear with statement earrings and a nose pin. She captioned it, “Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche’. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah. (sic)” Also Read - It’s Official! Neha Kakkar Confirms Being in a Relationship With Punjabi Singer Rohanpreet Singh

Check out the pictures here:



Recently, Neha made her relationship official with Rohanpreet amid the speculations around her wedding. She shared pictures of them twinning in black outfits and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.(sic)”

Rohanpreet also showered love on Neha and commented on her post, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI. (sic)”

Earlier, a source close to the couple, told Times of India, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.” The source added, “The wedding is happening, soon.”

Neha is one of the most popular playback singers in the country. She’s also the most followed Indian singer on Instagram with over 33.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar are also singers and have collaborated on some hit songs.