Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to register their marriage today in Delhi. Neha flew to the capital with her family members and friends on Thursday and shared several photos of herself from the flight. Later last night, a few pictures of the bride getting her henna done went viral on social media. Neha, who's on cloud nine ever since the fans have received the confirmed news of her wedding, could be seen glowing in all the pictures as the Mehendi artists cover her hands with henna.

As reported so far, Neha and Rohanpreet are going to register their marriage first after which they will have a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony followed by a lavish reception in Punjab on October 26. Earlier, Neha's friend and singer Aditya Narayan spilled some beans on the news of the wedding and mentioned that the function in Delhi is going to be a big one with who's who of the music fraternity in presence. However, there's no confirmation on the same yet as yet neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has made anything official about the big dates yet.

Meanwhile, all the fans of Neha are super excited to see her decked up as a gorgeous bride. Apart from being a terrific singer, Neha is also known for her chic fashion choices and the fans expect no less than a stunning bridal look from her, something that can set the hearts racing.

Neha and Rohanpreet seem totally head over heels in love with each other. They keep thanking the almighty for bringing them together and that adds more to their lovely bonding. Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!