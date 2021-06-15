Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has paid tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput marking his first death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen singing melodious song ‘Jaan Nisar’ from his film Kedarnath co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the video, she simply wrote ‘Sushant’ alongside a heart emoticon. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters Perform Puja, Share Long Heartbreaking Note And Photos From Ritual

In the video, Neha can be seen clad in a yellow ethnic wear teamed up with minimal makeup and a bindi on forehead.

Watch Here:

Apart from Neha, many Bollywood celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan among others remembered SSR on his first death anniversary.

Earlier today, Sushant’s elder sister Meetu Singh performed puja at her residence on late actor’s death anniversary and shared a long note. “My Pride, our Pride, Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life. Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different. I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence”, read the post.

She further added, “When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say “Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di”, I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back. Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution. Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you Justice.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai residence. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor’s untimely demise on June 14 last year had left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock.