Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are on cloud nine with their latest wedding announcement. The couple is soon going to get married as per the Sikh wedding rituals and their Instagram profiles are filled with various photos that speak volumes of their adorable chemistry and forever bonding. In the latest posts, the duo has shared a few photos from the day Neha said 'yes'.

The popular playback singer has posted a few pictures from the day Rohanpreet proposed to her for marriage and she agreed to spend the rest of her life with him. Dressed in a mint-green suit and a blue dupatta, Neha looks radiant in the photos while the man looks all dapper in his maroon t-shirt and basic denim. Rohanpreet is seen holding the placard that reads, 'will you marry me' while Neha poses in his arms. The caption on Neha's post reads, "The day He proposed to Me!! 🥰🙊😇 @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You ♥️🙌🏼 #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah" (sic)

As per various media reports, the couple is going to register their marriage on October 23, Friday, while the major ceremony is taking place on October 26, Monday. The wedding invite featuring their names went viral recently and mentioned the details about their grand wedding reception in Punjab on Oct 26.

Both Neha and Rohanpreet are quite happy with their decision. They also launched their first music video together on Wednesday titled Nehu Da Vyah and released a small clip from their Roka ceremony where they could be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!