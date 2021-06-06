Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar celebrates her 33rd birthday with husband Rohanpreet Singh. On her special day, she took to Instagram stories to share videos wherein she gives a glimpse of her birthday breakfast. In the clip, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a basket of Neha’s favourite things and also have a special love letter for her. Also Read - ‘Itna Zyada Pyaar’! Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Million Dollars Birthday Gifts By Hubby Rohanpreet Singh

She also shares the picture of her birthday dress, which is a gift from Manav Johar. She can be seen clad in green ethnic wear and looks absolutely gorgeous. Also Read - New Pics From Neha Kakkar's Birthday Party, Singer Says 'Rohu ne Mujhe Zindagi Di Hai'

Earlier today, Rohanpreet shared an endearing post dedicated to Neha on her birthday. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing happily with each other. He wrote, “Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar…Today is your birthday…Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… Aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I have been taking care of you all this while. I will do it more in the future. You look lovely in every way. I promise I will keep you happy).” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Birthday Celebrations Inside Pics: Rohanpreet Singh Shares Mushy Photos With His 'Queen'

He further added, “I hope when you read this, you will smile! I always feel blessed when you are next to me. You are forever mine! God bless you Nehu my queen.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married last year in Delhi on October 24. Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.