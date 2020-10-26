Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh after getting married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, continue their post-wedding festivities. In the latest video that is going viral on social media, Rohanpreet and Neha are seen playing the ring ceremony game where the couple needs to find the ring before their better half and Neha wins it all. In the clip, she laughs with excitement as she finds the ring before her husband, Rohanpreet. The couple then cuts a cake to celebrate their win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu Product of 'Nepotism', Twitterati Applaud Him

In another video shared by Neha, the couple can be seen sitting together in a car and singing their popular track ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’. At the end of the clip, Rohanpreet flashes his Mehendi hands where he has imprinted ‘Nehu’ with heena. Neha captioned it, “We the #Sabyasachi Couple Loving our own song #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt. (sic)”



Earlier today, she shared the first official pictures of her as a bride. In the pictures, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a red lehenga. Rohanpreet also complimented her with the pink and red embroidered sherwani. The couple was seen giving performances and enjoying their special day to the fullest.

Neha made her relationship official this year in October by posting a picture with him and wrote, “You’re mine.” The wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The newlywed will be heading to Punjab for a grand reception.