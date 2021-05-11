Mumbai: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh treated fans with their video hitting at each other in a hilarious way and it will definitely win your heart. As part of the promotion for their upcoming single ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’, the couple can be seen fighting as two angry kids rather than an aggressive fight between couples. At the end of the video, Neha walks out. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar's Shocking Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was 'Told to Praise Everyone'

Without divulging any details, Neha shared the video and used her upcoming song title with the hashtag, #KhadTainuMainDassa. Also Read - After Shweta Tiwari's Shocking Video, Abhinav Kohli Shares His 'Truth' - Watch Video

Watch Video Here:



Taking a cue from his wife, Rohanpreet too replied with multiple emojis and reposted the video and wrote, “Hadd Hai Yaar! @nehakakkar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

Recently, the couple had announced the launch of their new single. Sharing the first poster, Heha wrote, “First Look/Poster of #KhadTainuMainDassa by Your Nehu and My @rohanpreetsingh.” The song has been sung by Neha and Rohanpreet while Rajat Nagpal has composed the music. Agam-Azeem directed the music video.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 24. They fell in love while shooting for ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. The couple first had an Anand Karaj at a Gurudwara in Delhi after which they hosted a lavish wedding in the evening at a plush hotel. They went for their honeymoon in Dubai and shared mesmerising pictures.

Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.