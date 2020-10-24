Singer Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi on October 24. Now, their first picture as the newlywed couple is out and both look stunning as they twin with each other on their big day. In the photos, Neha looks gorgeous in a pink stone studded lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery, subtle makeup, and a million-dollar smile. On the other hand, Rohanpreet complimented her in pink sherwani, matching pagdi as he holds her after the ceremony. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Wedding First Video Out: Singer Gets Married to Rohanpreet Singh in Anand Karaj Ceremony at a Delhi Gurudwara

Check Out the Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram Shaadi Mubarak ❤ #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh #NehuDaVyah #nehakishaadi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram Congratulations #nehakakkar #rohanpreetsingh ❤ #NehuDaVyah #nehakishadi A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

Earlier, she shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehndi and Haldi. Sharing the photos, she captioned the photos, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️ @rohanpreetsingh ♥️.” The couple looked head over heels in love with each other.

View this post on Instagram #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh ring ceremony #NehuDaVyah #nehupreet ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram Mehndi ceremony of #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh ❤ #NehuDaVyah #nehupreet A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram #nehakakkar mehndi ceremony #NehuDaVyah #nehupreet ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

Recently, Neha made her relationship official with Rohanpreet amid the speculations around her wedding. She shared pictures of them twinning in black outfits and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.(sic)”

Neha is one of the most popular playback singers in the country. She’s also the most followed Indian singer on Instagram with over 33.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar are also singers and have collaborated on some hit songs.