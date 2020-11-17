Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh went for their honeymoon in the UAE and have had their share of fun and romance. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a slew of mesmerising pictures from their honeymoon. In a few photos, she and hubby Rohanpreet can be seen kissing under the sun and moonlight post their romantic date. The photos will definitely fill your hearts with love and romance. Also Read - International Travel: 21 Reasons to Visit Dubai in 2021

Sharing pictures from the Atlantis, Neha captioned it, "Honeymoon Diaries!! #NehuPreet." The photos also show Rohanpreet carrying Neha in his arms. In another set of photos, she can be seen posing with pineapples in their hands as they soak some sun on the waterfront.

In one of the photos, the couple poses alongside a water bank with 'I Love You Nehas' written on the sandy beach. Neha also shared a separate post to show a glimpse of their luxury suite in Dubai.

Check Out The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)



Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 23 followed up with a wedding reception. The pre-wedding festivities, Haldi and Mehendi functions were celebrated with much fervor.