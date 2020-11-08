Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got their fans swooned over their beautiful chemistry last month when they got married in a dual wedding ceremony in Delhi. The couple had a lot of fun during their wedding festivities when they gave their fans many moments to cherish for life. Right from Neha-Rohanpreet’s Haldi to their wedding reception in Punjab, it all seemed like a fairytale beginning of a wonderful relationship where the two looked immensely in love with each other. #NehuPreet’s designer for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, Anita Dongre, now took to social media to talk about their dreamy love story. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her First Karwa Chauth Celebration Pictures, Looks Radiant in Red With Rohanpreet Singh

The popular designer who curated gorgeous outfits for the couple for their pre-wedding festivities posted a few statements made by Neha and Rohanpreet about each other. The couple had a beautiful wedding theme song titled Nehu Da Vyah but not many know that this was the song where the cupid struck them. Talking about the same, Rohanpreet revealed, “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together – Nehu Da Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's New Pics From Wedding Reception: Bride And Groom Cut The Giant Cake, Pose With Family Members

In Dongre’s post, Neha also talked about how she fell for Rohan and it never seemed artificial. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had every come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he is the one for me,” she said.

Rohan went on to say that while it was love at first sight for him, he took his own time in garnering the courage to propose to her. Well, #NehuPreet definitely looks like a match made in heaven, and their fans would be happy to know about these tiny details of their relationship!