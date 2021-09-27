Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh received the Golden Visa from United Arab Emirates (UAE). Taking to Instagram, Neha shared the picture featuring two officials along with her and Rohanpreet. She captioned the post, “I’m so honored to receive the GOLDEN VISA from a country that I Love, UAE. Thanks to @filmdubai & @aljanahi sir for always supporting Artists, Musicians, and Creative people from various fields! Also wanna thank @gdrfadubai @dubaiculture. (sic)”Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Shona Shona Crosses 200 Million Views, Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Recently, Neha Kakkar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her brother Tony Kakkar. During the episode, Kapil asked her about her fake pregnancy announcement. He revealed that he sent Neha a congratulatory message when she told him that it is a promotion of her song ‘Khyal Rakhya Kar’. She also talked about her mother-in-law’s reaction on her baby bump. She said, “Actually, sach bataun toh jab gaana aaya tha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, aur usme tummy dekh kar mumma ji kehte hai, ‘Beta, good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?’ Maine kaha, ‘Mumma ji, kum se kum aap toh aise mat bolo, aap toh sab jaante ho, humari toh abhi shaadi hui hai, abhi mile hai’ (To be honest, when the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar came out and my mother-in-law saw my tummy, she remarked, ‘Isn’t it too soon to be giving us good news?’ I told her, ‘At least you don’t say this, you know everything, you know we just met and got married’).” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Breaks Silence on Pregnancy Rumours, Tells a Contestant 'Want a Daughter Like You'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married last year in Delhi on October 24. Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation in Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She will be coming up with her new song ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’, directed by Farah Khan and stars Sonu Sood.