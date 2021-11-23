Paris: Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar is in the ‘City of Love’ – Paris, with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The couple is vacationing in Paris and when you are in the city of love, you are ought to be a hopeless romantic. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared some mushy pictures from her holiday and it is all about kisses and hugs.Also Read - Anushka Ranjan, Natasha Dalal, Asin And Other Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Red on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

In the photos, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen locking lips in front of the Eiffel Toer and it is the most romantic thing on the internet today. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Finally Reveals Why Sister Sonu Kakkar Replaced Her on Indian Idol 12

In the pictures, while Neha looks sizzling hot in net black braleete teamed up with red long coat and matching pair of red wide-legged pants, rohanpreet looked all dapper in off-white shirt and pair of pants teamed up with black turtle neck sweater. Neha accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton sling bag, a black muffler around her neck, a pair of beige block heels, and a slack of silver finger rings. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Receive Golden Visa Of UAE, She Says 'I Am Honoured'

She captioned it, “City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.”

See Photos Here:

Rohanpreet commented on her post and wrote, “I Love you the most My Love!! (sic)”

On Monday, she shared a slew of photos as she posed in front of the Eiffel tower as she glammed up in her stunning red attire.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married last year in Delhi on October 24. Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation in Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She will be coming up with her new song ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’, directed by Farah Khan and stars Sonu Sood.