Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are reportedly going to have a court marriage in Delhi tomorrow. Neha and her tribe left for the capital on Thursday morning and looked all happy and excited. The singer shared a picture of herself posing with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar from the flight as they landed in Delhi.

Neha also received many congratulatory wishes on the flight from her co-passengers. She posted pictures of a few hand-written notes that the fans sent to her during the journey. The singer, who's totally head over heels in love with Rohanpreet, is getting married in a traditional ceremony also. However, the date for the same is yet to be out.

Earlier, a wedding invite featuring Neha and Rohanpreet's names went viral on social media. It also mentioned the details of the reception which is scheduled to take place on October 26 in Punjab. However, neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has confirmed anything about the big dates.

In another statement that was made by Neha’s friend Aditya Narayan, it was revealed that the singer is going to have a lavish wedding in Delhi where the who’s who of the music industry are already invited. However, Aditya later did a u-turn on his statement and said that he knows nothing about the wedding.

Neha and Rohanpreet are on cloud nine with the news of their wedding and how it has made their fans really happy. The duo recently shared the video from their Roka ceremony and also released their first song together. We can’t wait to see more pictures of Neha and Rohanpreet from their wedding functions!