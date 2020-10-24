Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh decked up for their Mehendi ceremony today and posted some stunning pictures on Instagram. Dressed in an Anita Dongre lehenga, Neha looked like the most gorgeous bride ever while Rohanpreet once again coordinated his traditional outfit with his bride’s. The couple has reportedly registered their marriage in Delhi on Friday and now the wedding functions are on. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Wedding Sangeet Ring Ceremony Pics Out: Chooda-Clad Bride Dances on Stage

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇” (sic) adding the details of her Mehendi look in the post. Rohanpreet also posted the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “Look at My Bride to be!!! 😍😍♥️♥️👰🏻🙌🏼😇” (sic) Also Read - New Pictures From Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh’s Haldi Ceremony Are Here

Neha and Rohanpreet organised a ring ceremony and Sangeet last night. The couple coordinated their outfits in shades of pink and white at the function and looked all dreamy. In a video that went viral on Instagram, they could be seen shaking a leg to the tunes of their recently released track titled Nehu Da Vyah.

Neha and Rohanpreet are expected to host a lavish wedding reception in Punjab on October 26. The wedding function in Delhi is also expected to be attended by the who’s who of the Punjabi and the Hindi music industry including Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Aditya Narayan among others. Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!