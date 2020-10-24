Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly registered their marriage on Friday in Delhi after which the couple threw a lavish Sangeet bash followed by their ring ceremony. The photos and videos from the same are now going viral on social media. Both Neha and Rohanpreet who have created quite a buzz with their adorable chemistry are seen looking head over heels in love with each other. The photos from the Sangeet ceremony show them posing beautifully while contrasting their outfits in shades of white, pink and red. Also Read - New Pictures From Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh’s Haldi Ceremony Are Here

Neha is also seen wearing a beautiful chooda (traditional bangles for married women) in the photos and videos. In one video, the couple is seen dancing on their latest track titled Nehu Da Vyah, and in another video, they are seen dedicating a part of their performance to Rohanpreet’s mother. Check these out: Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Haldi Ceremony Begins, Couple Pose in Yellow With Dreamy Décor

Neha and Rohanpreet are expected to have a lavish wedding reception in both Delhi and Punjab. The couple’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies also took place in Delhi and the stunning pictures from the same are all over the internet currently. In a few pictures shared by Neha herself, she is seen wearing a yellow saree for her Haldi ceremony while striking some really romantic poses with Rohanpreet.

Earlier, as featured on the wedding invite that went viral, October 26 was mentioned as the reception date in Punjab. Neha’s friends from the industry including actor Urvashi Dholakia attended the wedding festivities in Delhi. She also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look. Here:

Each picture from their wedding festivities speaks volumes of the immense love they have for each other. We wish the best to Neha and Rohanpreet!