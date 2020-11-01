Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared probably the last set of photos from their wedding festivities on Saturday. The newlyweds posted a few photos from their wedding reception that took place in Punjab on Monday. Both Neha and Rohanpreet looked like the happiest couple in the world as they posed for many lovely clicks at the reception. Also Read - Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Kiss Each Other in New Pictures From Sangeet Ceremony - Too Cute For Words!

For Neha, it was another Falguni Shane Peacock creation after the red bridal lehenga at the wedding. The popular playback singer wore a sparkling white lehenga and paired it with some diamond and emerald jewellery. Neha styled her hair in a middle-parted bun and applied sindoor (vermillion) in the middle of her hair that made the entire look pop out instantly. Rohanpreet also matched Neha’s look in a white turban and blue suit. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Anita Dongre Lehenga From Sangeet Costs Rs 3,22,000 - How Stunning She Looks in Pink!

While sharing the photos from her wedding reception, Neha also introduced her fans to her new family. The family members from Rohanpreet’s side posed with the newlyweds and the couple was happy to introduce them to the world. A few photos also gave a glimpse of the giant wedding cake that was styled beautifully with the wedding hashtag #NehuPreet and the couple’s photo.

Neha and Rohanpreet looked absolutely fabulous at their wedding reception and these photos only show their beautiful bonding with their family. They have now returned to Mumbai and have resumed work. We wish them the best for the future!